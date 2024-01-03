EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — A Triad man is the lucky winner of a $100,000 lottery prize, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Timothy Domina, of Eden, bought his lucky 100X The Cash ticket from the P&D Food Mart on 238 North Main Street in Eden for just $20.

“I about had a heart attack,” Domina said about his winning ticket. “I was shocked.”

He told his brother immediately afterward who was also in disbelief.

“He didn’t believe me,” Domina recalled. “He had to come look at the ticket.”

Domina claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Tuesday and walked away with $71,311 after taxes.

He says that he plans to take his family on a trip to Floria with his winnings.

“I’ve never been to the Florida Keys and always wanted to go,” Domina said. “I can take my family there on vacation.”