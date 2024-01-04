(WGHP) — As the community prepares to lay Greensboro Police Sergeant Phillip Dale Nix to rest, other law enforcement families in our area who have lost a loved on in the line of duty share his family’s pain.

A feeling of grief comes to Ginger Amos every time she hears of a law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty.

The most recent tragedy weighing heavy on her heart is the passing of Nix.

“My daughter in-law grew up with his wife. So their families have been friends for many years, and it’s very sad … He’s not only leaving his wife and family but a child also,” Ginger said.

Ginger has kept track of 28 police officers and sheriff’s deputies who’ve been killed in Forsyth County, including her son Stephen Amos who died in Feb. 1995 while working for the Winston-Salem Police Department.

“And there was a call on Brownsboro Road in Winston-Salem for an active shooter. They went and answered the call with many other officers in Forsyth County and many other areas … When Stephen exited his patrol car, he was shot,” Ginger said.

Ginger says Stephen would always have friends over their house and enjoyed serving the community. And nearly 30-years later, the trauma she’s endured is still fresh on her mind.

Her son’s memory lives on. The bridge on Highway 158 over Interstate-74 was named after him.

To keep her spirits high, as president of the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation, she spends her time advocating and comforting families like hers and Nix’s.

“By contacting them when this tragedy happens but always looking after our fallen officers’ families in our Winston-Salem/Forsyth County area and keeping in touch with them throughout the year. And just promoting the law enforcement and supporting the law enforcement officers,” Ginger said.

She says the FCLEMF will host an event to honor first responders in May. The date will be announced later this month.