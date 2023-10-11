GREENSBORO, N.C (WGHP) — Police departments in the Triad are in need of dozens of officers to fill open positions, but they are making progress.

Those numbers are an encouraging change, but that doesn’t mean departments are slowing down their recruiting efforts.

On Wednesday night, Greensboro Police hosted a hiring event at their training facility. There was a good turnout and plenty of interest, but the biggest thing that holds people back from going through with it is the time, the training and all the paperwork.

“The classwork then the working out right after … It is a lot to take in,” said Tashaun Taylor, a student in the Basic Law Enforcement Training Program at Davidson-Davie Community College.

Taylor and his classmates know the effort it takes.

“At the beginning questioned if I would be ready … but the longer I have gotten into the program, the more I feel secure in my decision,” said Kristen Bell, in the BLET program at DDCC.

The program is 4.5 months long, and every single student in the current class already has a job.

“Every agency is going to have pros and cons, and you have to figure out what is important to you,” said Trevor Carter, another student in BLET at DDCC.

Basic law enforcement training programs in the Triad saw an uptick this year in enrollment, which is a positive sign for all agencies hiring in the Piedmont.

“We are actually making some good ground,” said Sgt. Angela Anderson with the Greensboro Police Department.

The Greensboro Police Department has its own paid police academy. Once you graduate, the starting salary is $57,000 a year. The application process takes about three to six months to complete, and the Greensboro Police Academy takes six months.

They filled more than 30 spots in the past five months. Their team of five recruiters is out in the community every day to fill even more positions.

“I always suggest coming to do a ride-along. Once you get in that car, and once you see what we go through every day, you will be like … ‘I want to do this … When can I start?’” Anderson said.

It’s the same message the students at DCCC were told when deciding where they should start their careers. For some, that first ride-along turned into a dream come true.

“There is nothing more satisfying to me than to serve my community,” Carter said.

Here are vacancies across law enforcement agencies in the Triad:

Winston-Salem Police Department: 114 officers

Greensboro Police Department: 87 officers

High Point Police Department: 34 officers

Archdale Police Department: 2 officers

Reidsville Police Department: 1 officer

Thomasville Police Department: 10 officers

Asheboro Police Department: 2 officers

Graham Police Department: 0 officers

Randleman Police Department: 3 officers

Burlington Police Department: 9 officers

Mebane Police Department: 7 officers

Lexington Police Department: 5 officers

Guilford County Sheriff’s Office: 32 deputies and 66 detention officers

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office: 101 detention officers and 24 deputies

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office: 4 patrol deputies, 3 school resource officers and 3 detectives