GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Law enforcement agencies in the Triad are seeing more and more ghost guns on the streets.

“They are extremely easy to get and extremely easy to put together,” said Chief Deputy Steven Parr with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

Ghost guns have been around since the 1990s. Anyone can order one online. They come in a kit for you to put the firearm together, and only take a few minutes to assemble. Some are even 3-D printed.

The guns look almost identical to the firearms deputies and officers carry to work every day.

“A lot of the time it requires you to make and drill maybe one hole to put all the parts together, a lot of the time they are cloning a Glock handgun because there are only 30-some moving parts,” said Parr.

The only difference between a ghost gun and a traditional firearm is a serial number. Ghost guns are missing the multi-digit code on the bottom and people are able to purchase these firearms legally.

“Without a serial number, we can’t figure out if the gun was stolen in a crime, or if someone suffered a break-in inside their home and it was taken, someone who lawfully possessed it has lost their gun, so it does make it more difficult,” said Parr.

In 2021, the Street Crimes Division with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office seized 106 firearms, 15 to 20 fell in the category of ghost guns.

In the City of High Point, officers took 100 guns off the street so far this year, five of those were ghost guns.

A spokesperson from the High Point Police Department tells FOX8 they see more every year as these gun kits get more and more popular.

“We are all for people exercising their second amendment rights, but it will help if these guns are all serialized,” said Parr.

Davidson County and Alamance County have only seen a few ghost guns.

The one ghost gun Alamance County deputies have come across this year was not connected to a violent crime.