(WGHP) — Social media is spurring crime, and kids in the Triad are reportedly getting caught up in it.

Since February, Randolph County deputies have investigated 11 stolen Hyundai and Kia cars. Liberty police linked three kids between the ages of 11 and 16 to stolen vehicles from their town, and investigators attribute the thefts to social media trends.

Legal experts, law enforcement and doctors in the Piedmont say it doesn’t stop there. They say kids are getting bolder and openly posting all of these things to social media, which is giving way to a spike in violence.

“It is concerning seeing kids that are younger and younger in possession of weapons, especially when we’re talking about school-age kids,” said Sergeant Justin Jolley with the Burlington Police Department.

Jolley coordinates and oversees school resource officers for the department.

“[Kids are] putting themselves in dangerous situations. They’re putting themselves in situations where they’re committing crimes,” Jolley said.

Law enforcement officials across the Piedmont Triad have seen kids posing with weapons, drugs or cash and talking about illegal activities that could happen on campus or in the community.

Greensboro attorney Jason Keith talks to young people and represents them in court. He sees them getting desensitized.

“There’s a culture now where it’s flashy to have guns, violence, money, girls, and it’s that … 14 to 24, 25-year-old age group that’s adversely affected,” Keith said.

Dr. Mitch Prinstein, chief science officer with the American Psychological Association and a professor at UNC-Chapel Hill, tells FOX8 that desensitization is like a chemical.

“Kids’ brains are developing starting around the age of 10 or 11, going all the way through to 25 until it’s fully developed where kids are really sensitive to anything that’s going to give them a social reward,” Prinstein said.

As the likes increase on risky posts, Prinstein says it could lead some teenagers to push things further.

“If kids are already sensitive to violence or already have a tendency to engage in violent behavior then seeing depictions of violence, especially if they are rewarded in some way, can make kids more vulnerable,” Prinstein said. “Seeing that information online is changing how kids brains process the information, and that seems to be related to the likelihood of engaging in the same behaviors.”

This fact leads Jolley and school resource officers across the Piedmont Triad to push the conversation with kids further.

Williams High School SROs in Alamance County are planning to start a program called S.A.V.E — Students Against Violence Everywhere.

“We’ll get a group of students together to talk about violence and how to prevent it and how it occurs in schools,” Jolley said.

While a community conversation is necessary, Prinstein believes parents can model good behavior when it comes to social media.