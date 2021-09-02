Triad hospital bed supply company helping with demand as cases surge

DOBSON, N.C. (WGHP) — Byron Wurdeman’s more than two decades of experience as a hospital bed supplier is a level of expertise that’s serving an important national need.

He is the CEO of Piedmont Medical, Inc.

The company, located in Dobson, specializes in rebuilding hospital beds and hospital stretchers.

Wurdeman says as COVID-19 brings on new concerns because of the delta variant, he is seeing orders at high volumes that were close to requests coming in at the beginning of the pandemic.

“They’re coming from all over the country, and they need beds. Pretty much if you have beds, that’s what they need. They don’t really specify,” he said.

“In a normal environment, they’re going to tell you exactly what they need. Right now, they need something that they can put a mattress on and a patient on,” he said.

He explained that because of last year’s panic buying, there aren’t many ICU beds on the market.

“Even though they don’t use it now, they think they could be using it soon, so they don’t want to put it back in the market, so we don’t have anything to draw down on to grow the inventory and ship back out,” Wurdeman said.

Having the ability to work with existing inventory offers health leaders a new strategy as they grapple with having enough resources to care for patients.

“The more people understand the quality that we put out, the more they want to come back to us, so it takes away the fear of buying reconditioned product whenever they can actually touch it and watch it work.”

Wurdeman specifically named states Alabama, Arizona, Florida, New York, and Texas as some of the places where customers are ordering from.