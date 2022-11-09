HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Like most young people across the country, Abbie Merhoff, a junior at Wesleyan Christian Academy, spent a chunk of the pandemic learning online.

“Being online was so hard for a lot of kids,” Abbie said. “I remember talking personally with multiple friends and them being like, ‘Abbie, I feel like I’m depressed’ because for so long, their identity was tied to sports and grades, and that was kind of taken away from them initially in the pandemic.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the most recent statistics in 2019 show one in three high school students experienced persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness, and one in six reported making a suicide plan in the last year.

Those facts lit a fire inside Abbie. As an avid runner and fitness enthusiast, Abbie decided to combine her two passions and organize an evening walk called Stroll into Light at Mount Tabor High School’s track. The goal of the event is to raise awareness and important funds for mental health and suicide prevention.

“We live in such a rushed society where everything’s so go, go, go, and there’s so much noise all the time,” Abbie said. “So just to be silent and reflect while…everyone’s holding candles. I think that’s just like a beautiful picture.”

Her parents Tina and Vance Merhoff and older sister Maddie have been supportive since the beginning. Maddie even plans to sell her pottery at the event to raise additional money for mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

“It’s been put in the shadows for so long…usually, it’s only brought up after a tragedy,” Vance said. “So we can hopefully be more preemptive with some awareness and helping these kids get help before it gets too bad.”

Abbie’s goal is for the event to become more widespread in years to come. She hopes anyone struggling with their own mental health who attends feels both supported and encouraged.

“What they’re going through is valid, but it also is temporary,” Abbie said. “There is another side to this. There are people who want to help you get through what you’re going through.”

Stroll into Light will be held Sunday, Nov. 13, at Mount Tabor High School’s Track in Winston-Salem. The event kicks off at 5 p.m. with the walk beginning at 6 p.m.

There will be resources and licensed therapists on site. All of the proceeds benefit The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and I Understand Love Heals.

Click here to register.