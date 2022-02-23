Triad health leaders, parents helping kids transition as school mask mandates end

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — School districts across the Triad are slowly dropping their mask requirements and letting families and kids decide if they want to wear a face covering.

The change is making some parents nervous.

“He’s not vaccinated, and there are still some children that are going around that are coughing, not covering their mouths…and he could still get those germs,” said Sandra King, a Guilford County parent.

King’s six-year-old is keeping his mask on. Other parents are letting their kids decide.

“This morning, I just let my son decide if he wanted to wear it, and he wanted to wear his mask today,. Eventually, I would like them to feel comfortable to not have to wear them,” said Christina Carletto, another parent.

Doctors know your kids could ask questions about why they only need to wear a mask in some places. It’s important to remind them masks come and go.

“You can compare it to wearing jackets in the winter. When it’s cold outside, we wear a jacket to protect ourselves. And when it’s warmer outside, we take it off, so they are aware that this may change once again,” said Dr. Kimberly Montez, an assistant professor of pediatrics at Wake Forest School of Medicine.

Public health leaders want parents to make sure their kids know each family, student and teacher at their school has a choice that could be different from theirs.

“We are concerned about the potential for bullying, so I think parents can help talk with their children about being respectful of the children and their families and the choices they may have to make,” Montez said.

Montez also suggests if your child is exhibiting anxiety around taking a mask off to talk to them about why they’re worried and even practice at home what it might be like.

If they’re having trouble with the family’s decision to keep the mask on or take the mask off, hear their concerns and try to walk them through the decision.

Parents already see how their kids watch friends and make some decisions based on what their classmates are doing.

“They just like being like their peers, so if they see their peers not wearing them, eventually they’ll feel comfortable not wearing them,” Carletto said.

Montez says if families do want to keep the mask on, it will still give you and your child a good level of protection.