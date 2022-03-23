LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — In the current world, with scammers attacking from all sides, the proposition of earning a degree for free all while being paid to train in an in-demand field would seem like an elaborate scheme.

But thanks to the Davidson and Davie Apprenticeship Consortium, it’s a reality for dozens of apprentices, and it’s open for more.

“I had tried doing some machining work before, but I wanted to get an education in it,” said Adam Naylor, a first-year DDAC Apprentice working at CPM Wolverine Proctor.

CPM Wolverine Proctor, and several other partner companies, joined with Davidson-Davie Community College to create the DDAC in 2019. Currently, there are 44 apprentices, and applications are still open for more.

Other companies involved include BMK Americas, EGGER Wood Products, Ingersoll Rand, Kurz Transfer Products and Mohawk Industries.

“It’s like a future investment in us,” said Jesus Olmedo, a third-year DDAC Apprentice, also working at CPM Wolverine Proctor.

Apprentices in the program attend Davidson-Davie Community College one day a week and receive on-the-job training four days a week. The consortium says, in addition to competitive pay, apprentices also get a full benefits package in addition to the opportunity to earn an associate degree debt-free and eligibility for full-time employment once they graduate.

“Everything they learn in school that day, they can bring it in the next day and use it,” said John Bain, CPM Wolverine Proctor Manufacturing Engineer.

An additional two-year certificate program is offered for apprentices wishing to train as a production operator.

“It’s just a good, stable foundation you’re probably not going to find in some other careers,” Naylor said. “By the end of it, you could move to China and likely find a job because it’s just that much of a need to the infrastructure of everything.”

Applications for the DDAC program are being accepted through May 6.

The Davidson Davie Apprenticeship Consortium Apprentice Day is planned for April 4 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Davidson-Davie Community College courtyard on its Thomasville campus.

Representatives from the DDAC companies and Davidson-Davie Community College will be showcasing the opportunities and benefits of an apprenticeship. Potential students will also have the chance to tour the Electronics Engineering, Industrial Systems, HVAC, Welding and Machining on the DDCC campus.

Parents and high school students are welcome to come to the free event.

For more information, click here.