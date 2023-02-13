KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — An 8-year-old girl who spent Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day in a hospital after getting the flu, pneumonia and dealing with organ failure got to go home.

It’s the first time Samantha Kiger has seen her room in more than three months.

It was an emotional day for the family. What made it even more special is that it was also Samantha’s grandmother’s birthday.

She says it’s the best birthday gift she’s ever received.

You could see the tears of happiness, smiles and hugs as Samantha was greeted by a big sign that read: “Welcome Home Samantha.”

Samantha tells FOX8 she missed being home.

The 8-year-old rang a bell and shared images of her being released from the hospital on Monday.

Samantha’s dad Gray Kiger says the journey to get his little one home has been a long one.

“It felt like one long drug-out day,” he said.

On Oct. 24, Samantha was diagnosed with Flu A. Two days later, she was admitted to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem.

Doctors discovered she also was dealing with pneumonia. Fighting off those illnesses made Samantha weak.

Last month, doctors transferred her from Brenner’s to Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte where she could get occupational speech and physical therapy every day

Since then, she has been making progress by walking, talking and getting her strength abck.

Sometimes her strength surprises her parents.

Samantha’s best friend Charlotte made a poster and cried happy tears as her best friend was wheeled out.

“I really didn’t get to see her a lot,” Charlotte said. “That really hits home.”

As Samantha continues her road to recovery, she has the love and support of family and friends who have never left her side.

“We couldn’t have done it without all the support from our friends, schools, churches and people not in this state,” said Amy Kiger, Samantha’s mother.

Samantha continues to use oxygen and a trach to talk but is making progress every day.

She tells FOX8 she is looking forward to playing with her dog and enjoying her favorite meal: ribs on the grill.