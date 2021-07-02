Triad food trucks looking to see boost in sales over holiday weekend

(WGHP) — Just like restaurants, food trucks have felt a financial hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This 4th of July, some food trucks are hopeful to see the cash registers continue to ring.

Brenton Pridgen owns and operates the Smokiin Mac Food Truck. Their specials are smoked meats infused with mac and cheese.

He has been co-owner and operator of the Smokiin Mac Truck for five months and said the community support during the pandemic is a blessing.

“I’m needing to hire more people now, a bigger kitchen, now we’re thinking about in six months getting our own restaurant, we’re blessed,” Pridgen said.

Pamela Marino owns and operates Kona Ice of Kernersville and said with COVID-19, the year has been different, with the communities’ support keeping them strong.

Marino said this is why she loves Kona Ice, to be a part of the community. She also gives a portion of her sales to hosting organizations during events.

“The amount of phone calls, and the amount of emails that we received this year, we’ve been very — they’ll almost make you cry. One of the reasons my husband and I got into this is to be a part of the community,” Marino said.

Both owners are excited to see what the 4th of July has in store.