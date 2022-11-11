GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Feeding America is a challenge these days.

Families are budgeting for food, and the organizations set up to help them are struggling to keep up with the demand.

“We generally always had four to eight weeks of food in advance. Now, we’re about one week out at a time,” Program Director of Backpack Beginnings Mallory Goodman said.

She has seen the number of Guilford County students signing up for weekend food bags shoot up by the hundreds in the last few weeks.

Many of the shelves at their Greensboro location were either bare or empty.

It’s a similar struggle at the Second Harvest Food Bank.

“In the 18 counties we serve, we have seen an increase in assistance over the last multiple months. It’s just challenging times with inflation, food shortages,” said CEO of SHFB Eric Aft.

Both organizations have seen new faces come through their doors.

“We have seen a lot of families who have not visited a food pantry before…we’re all a paycheck away from doing that,” Aft said.

At a time we are preparing to gather around a table to celebrate a holiday centered around food, families worry their Thanksgiving will be different.

“Since January of 2022, we have seen an increased need even over and above what we saw in the pandemic,” Vice President of Human resources of SHFB Rebecca Nelson.

Shakessia Robinson is the Community Meal Chef at SHFB.

“It melts your heart,” she said. “Sometimes you don’t feel like doing this, but when you see that person on the other end so happy to receive that meal, it makes it all better.”

To serve families, you need volunteers.

“I would say between 100 to 200 volunteers come in our facility each week to help us do what we do,” Goodman said.

“We do anywhere from 600 to 100 meals a day…that can be overwhelming, so we need more people,” Robinson said.

Backpack Beginnings has opened a family market where people can come and shop for their items.

The organization is holding a community open house on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Organizers will be offering tours so you can better understand what they do, how you can help and the donations needed.