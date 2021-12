(WGHP) — Across the state, volunteer fire departments have continued to struggle to find men and women to respond to calls.

At Gumtree Fire & Rescue, over the past 10 years, the number of volunteers has declined by 42%. To make matters worse, the department’s call volume has increased by 42%.

However, the state has been monitoring the trend and some help has been distributed, allowing departments to go into high schools to try to recruit new volunteers.