Triad family credits March of Dimes with survival of twin daughters born prematurely

(WGHP) — Seeing 2-year-old twin daughters Eliza and Clara run and play is nothing short of a miracle for parents Richard and Rebecca Andrews.

“They almost lost their life. We almost didn’t have this,” Rebecca said.

The Andrews learned they were pregnant with twins in October 2018 and because of that were prepared for the possibility their girls could come early.

The pregnancy progressed as expected during the first four months, but in March, amniotic fluid was detected.

That was the beginning of a whirlwind.

Less than 36 hours after Rebecca was admitted to the hospital, Eliza and Clara were born prematurely at 27 weeks.

“It was a complete shock,” Rebecca said.

“The first 72 hours after they came out, we weren’t allowed to hold them,” Richard said.

“They kept them very stable to try to prevent brain bleeds, and so when we found out after that period that everything was great with their brains, there hadn’t been any issues with that, I remember a big sense of relief.”

The Andrews were by their girls’ sides as they fought through 20 challenging weeks at three different NICUs and are thankful for the support from March of Dimes.

“They were behind the research and development of surfactant. Surfactant was given to them multiple times at the beginning because their lungs would not stay open to allow the air exchange,” Rebecca said.

Today, Eliza and Clara are the picture of health.

“I love to see the doctors who’ve never met them, sort of see these thousands of pages of health histories and they walk into the room and it’s like nothing happened. It’s just incredible,” Rebecca said.

“Without March of Dimes, they wouldn’t be here.”