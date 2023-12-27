A tragic house fire on Christmas Day claimed the life of 52-year-old Christopher Jenkins, leaving a family devastated and mourning during what should have been a time of celebration.

Jenkins, a resident of the now-destroyed home on Brookway Drive, was the unfortunate victim of the fire that was first noticed by 10-year-old Amir Leslie. Despite the efforts of Amir and his older brothers, they were unable to get inside the house in time.

During an emotional gathering between the two families involved, the sisters of the deceased, Nicole Simmons and Chaundra Simmons, stepped forward to remember their brother and extend gratitude to the courageous young men who attempted to rescue him.

Amir, along with his older brothers, managed to break down the door of the burning home, managing to save one of Jenkins’ dogs before the situation became too dangerous to continue.

Despite the tragic loss suffered by the Simmons family, the connection formed with the Leslie family during this difficult time has brought the families closer.

Reflecting on the incident, Amir shared a lesson learned: “To always help someone when they need help. It really doesn’t take much. All you have to do is be the right person, and if you see something bad, just call 911.”

Jenkins’ sisters revealed that he was in the midst of preparing a meal for the family when the tragic fire erupted.

One of his dogs managed to escape, but another died in the blaze.