Triad EMS crews using bullet proof vest more than usual as violent crime calls remain high

(WGHP) — The strain on EMS crews across the Triad is not letting up. As calls for help regarding violent crimes increase, more crews are wearing protective bulletproof vests.

“I’ve never seen it like this,” said Bryan Gallimore, with Forsyth County EMS.

Homicides are on track to outpace 2021, with ten homicides already having happened in the first 60 days of the year compared to seven at the same time in 2021.

The county just purchased its first 80 bulletproof vests, which arrived in January. Two have been placed on every ambulance.

Guilford County has had bulletproof vests for roughly 20 years and now has 250 vests; Rockingham County acquired 40 in 2014.

“If we’re asking them to go into an unsafe situation, we’re asking them to put on the vest. We’re giving them every layer of protection,” Russell Eurillo said.

His Guilford County teams are all equipped with personalized vests.

They wear them at their own discretions but are also highly encouraged to wear them when responding to gunshot victims, stabbing/assault victims and situations where police do not have full containment of a scene.

There are also times in which they are required to wear them on all calls due to an increased threat. For example, in 2021, crews were told to be on alert after an armed man held up an ambulance driver in High Point.

No one has been hurt or assaulted from Forsyth County or Guilford County while wearing these vests.

Alamance County and Randolph County crews do not have bulletproof vests, but leaders have had discussions on making that step.