Triad domestic violence survivor speaks out, finds help through foundation

(WGHP) — According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, in North Carolina, nearly 44 percent of domestic disputes are against women, while 19 percent are against men.

Kevin Mosely is a man who has been in an abusive relationship for 15 years and said he only stayed for his children and to keep his family together.

“I allowed things to happen for so long it became OK in that person’s eyes, and once I kinda got fed up, to where it was ‘OK, she hurt me real bad,'” Mosely said.

Mosely said his relationship — and the violence — got so bad, he nearly lost his fingers after being cut with a knife.

Mosely said, throughout the years, he blamed himself for the violence, often hiding it from family and friends until he said enough was enough.

After going to different programs for help, Mosley found Portia Shipman for help and guidance with the violence in his relationship.

Mosely said after help from Shipman and rebuilding his confidence, he now sees his past violent relationship as a blessing in disguise. He ended up getting full custody of all his children and a new place to call home.

Shipman is the founder of the Sherri Denese Jackson Foundation For the Prevention of Domestic Violence.

The foundation’s mission is to create awareness and offer preventative tools within communities on the local, state, and national levels.

According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, domestic violence starts with warning signs and red flags including:

Telling you that you never do anything right

Showing extreme jealousy of your friends or time spent away from them

Preventing or discouraging you from spending time with friends, family members, or peers

Insulting, demeaning, or shaming you, especially in front of other people