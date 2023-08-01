JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — Losing someone close to you can be hard enough for most people.

That road to recovery can be even harder for children, but services like Comfort Zone Camp in North Carolina have helped many kids grieve in a positive way.

Whether it’s playing rock, paper, scissors or singing a new jingle, these are the simple things that create a bond for kids at comfort zone camps.

It’s also a time for them to share their most vulnerable moments.

“My father passed away from cancer, and he had been fighting it for two and a half years,” said 11-year-old son Holden White.

“He had a very hard time dealing with everything, and he had really shut down. He was very angry … I knew we needed to find a better solution,” said Hodlen’s mother Melissa White.

These camps are designed to help kids grieve after losing a loved one.

Holden was a part of this camp twice. He joined virtually and on the campsite. He was learning how to be stronger after losing his dad to cancer back in 2021.

“It was interesting, and it was fun. We have morning announcements and things like that. We go to eat. There’s burgers, and we do healing circle,” Holden said.

The healing circle is where everyone takes part because they too lost someone they loved.

After the pandemic, Katie Pereira with Comfort Zone Camp says she has seen an increase in children joining these camps.

“It’s concerning because you want to make sure that these children are going to be able to have an outlet to go to. … You want to make sure that everybody has access to grief resources. And grief happens. Stuff happens. It doesn’t just happen to one type of person,” Pereira said.

It’s through laughter, games and opening up to others that kids have healed over time.

As for Holden, he is already looking forward to the next Comfort Zone Camp in Greensboro.

The camp is free for anyone who wants to join.

That camp will take place at the YMCA Camp Weaver in Greensboro from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8. .

