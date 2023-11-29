(WGHP) — A Winston-Salem bar owner has voluntarily given up his right to sell alcohol after five people were shot Sunday.

Kerry Greene Jr., owner of The Spott Bar and Lounge in Winston-Salem, surrendered his alcoholic beverage control license to state alcohol law enforcement earlier this week.

Sunday’s shooting was the second violent incident there in less than a month.

A business can reapply again in the future starting from scratch, and the process of getting an alcohol license is intense. There are many rules and subrules, and bar owner has to meet the requirements listed in a statute. It’s a tall task, but law enforcement officials say the decision makes sense.

Shots were fired at The Spott Bar and Lounge on North Glenn Avenue in Winston-Salem around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. One woman has life-threatening injuries, and four others were injured.

On Nov. 4, another person was shot, and the violence caught the attention of state law enforcement.

“It is easier when they voluntarily go ahead and surrender their permits … In this particular case, that’s what Mr. Greene did. He decided to go ahead and surrender his permits to us,” Special Agent with the Alcohol Law Enforcement Division William Happoldt said.

The owner of Electric Tequila also surrendered their liquor license following a shooting on Nov. 3 that injured two people. In that case, owner Bobby Bullins was also arrested and charged with allowing affray, controlled substance violations and failure to manage.

“If it is any sort of violence, repeated acts of violence, whether its gun violence or even narcotics, anytime those things are at play, a lot of times, we will have local law enforcement reach out to us if this location has ABC permits,” Happoldt said.

The reasoning is simple: Removing alcohol is like removing an accelerant from a fire.

“Whenever you put alcohol together, and you put a lot of people together, and if you have a tendency to mix that with guns … that combination is just not good,” Happoldt said.

In 2022, a former bar in Greensboro called The Blind Tiger had its liquor license suspended after a fatal shooting.

Alcohol law enforcement officials say surrendering the permits is the easier way to go. It avoids a long process and gives the permitholder an opportunity to talk to law enforcement about what to do to make their business safer.

“Having those honest conversations is a result of someone voluntarily turning in their ABC permits,” Happoldt said.

There are roughly 18,000 businesses in the state with ABC permits. and only a select few run afoul of state law.

In the case of Electric Tequila, the landlord seized that property. For The Spott Bar and Lounge, the City of Winston-Salem is pursuing a nuisance abatement against that location, which could shut the business down permanently.