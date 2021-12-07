Triad business owners rolling back late-night hours over violent customers

(WGHP) — Some Piedmont Triad business owners have rolled back late-night hours after customers have become violent; some have even attacked employees.

This week Brother’s Pizzeria in Winston-Salem changes hours, particularly closing on Fridays and Saturdays at midnight instead of 3:00 a.m.

Owner Mike Scotto di Frego told FOX8 he made the change after a group of customers at his West 4th Street pizza shop attacked him over the weekend.

He said making an extra $1,000 after midnight was not worth the risk anymore.

Winston-Salem Police Sgt. Kevin Bowers said a fight broke out Sunday at 2:30 a.m. between five people as Scotto di Frego was getting close to closing.

“There were two different patrons with tables in there and somehow an argument started and then from the argument a fight began and then the business owner tried to break things up and he was assaulted,” Bowers said.

Scotto di Frego told FOX8 he became a target after trying to break up the fight between customers. He suffered multiple punches to the head. While trying to get the people out of the store he was shoved and stomped on too.

Some restaurant owners in Greensboro have also decided to close earlier and avoid the risk.

“We just can’t do this anymore,” Brandon Ward, the manager of Jake’s Pub and Billiards. “There was just a shift of how people were acting late night.”

New hours are on display at the pub on Spring Garden Street. It used to be open until 2:00 a.m., but now it’s midnight.

“It’s two hours every single day, that does add up but to have that, I guess to know you’re safe when you go home is kind of worth it,” Ward said.

Ward told FOX8 the changes were needed after reopening and a recent string of crime in the area.

“It’s really sad that we can’t be that constant in people’s lives but I hope we can get back to that,” he said.