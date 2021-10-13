Triad business owners feel the pinch of supply shortages as holiday season approaches

(WGHP) — Business owners across the Triad say now is the time to get to stores and place your orders for holiday gifts, or even home decor because it’s taking much longer for products to get onto shelves.

A range of industries have been feeling the pinch of supply shortage.

As buyers flock to the High Point Furniture Market, some buyers could be disappointed in how long their shipments could take.

Some furniture suppliers who use American-made materials told FOX8 it’s taking anywhere from six to eight weeks to get items shipped to stores. Those shipping internationally could take months.

In this case, no industry is necessarily excluded.

Business owners in the toy industry all the way down to cosmetics are being impacted by the national shortage of supplies.

“The earlier you can start, the better it is for us to be able to restock and for customers to be able to kind of enjoy the season this year more than ever,” said Marc Holcomb, owner of Toys & Co.

Now’s the time to hit the stores if you want that perfect Christmas gift to make it in time.

“Really late August we started seeing an uptick in holiday purchases,” Holcomb said.

As the folks at Toys & Co at Greensboro’s Friendly Center prepare for the holidays, it’s a season like they’ve never seen before.

It’s because there’s a backlog of items being shipped weeks later, if at all.

“Some supplies are completely sold out right now and say it’s going to be up to six weeks before they’re going to see anything. What’s more typical is that we’re getting half of what we order,” Holcomb said.

That’s why they’ve been doubling their large orders so they can at least get half of what they order onto shelves.

“We’re really good about taking names and numbers and putting you on the list and setting things aside as they come in that you’re waiting on,” Holcomb said.

Hairstylists at Bliss & Co. in downtown Greensboro, said they continue to order in bulk each week to stay stocked up.

“Frequently just certain components of a product, either the packaging it comes in, or one or two ingredients that they may be having trouble getting,” said Cara Hodges, owner, Bliss & Co. Salon.

Sometimes they even have to get creative with hair color formulas to achieve certain looks when supplies are out.

“Even some manufacturers are letting us know, ‘if you’re out of this, this is a good substitution,’ so they’re trying to help you out with that too so you can achieve the same thing,” Hodges said.

They’re also preparing for customers who buy Christmas gift baskets.

“Just like with Amazon, you better get those orders in early because it may be extra weeks, so we’re definitely trying to make sure we have those gift sets and things like that,” Hodges said.

Owners across the board are asking for patience as they continue to navigate through another pandemic holiday season.