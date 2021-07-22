Triad auto repair workers battle shortage of parts

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The mechanics at Roy’s Automotive Center in Greensboro are busier than they have been in years.

Repairs are taking longer, not because the jobs are harder, but the parts are more difficult to find.

“We haven’t had this problem before COVID,” owner Allen Roy said.

Another factor Roy faced is finding mechanics. Combine that struggle with the search for parts and customers are left in the waiting game.

“I got two vehicles here right now, that’ll probably be here another two or three weeks, just to get parts here for them,” he said.

The reason parts are so hard to find is because a lot of factories shut down because of COVID and haven’t been able to keep up with demand.

“When you go to order them, you got a 50/50 chance it’ll come back, and say well they discontinued that part or that part is not available for two months. It’s on backorder,” Roy said.

“It’s just frustrating and I just really hope things get back to normal,” Dareon Stevens said. “My car has been in the shop for 2-3 weeks.”

He’s had to find other ways to get to work and run his errands.

“Asking for rides friends, using Uber, catching the bus whatever,” he said.

In the meantime, mechanics are working as hard as they can to get their customers back on the road.

“Just be patient, that’s all I can say, Be patient or plan on buying a new car,” Roy said.