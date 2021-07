MOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A tree in the roadway on North Main Street in Mocksville has knocked down powerlines and put thousands of people in the dark this morning.

Mocksville Fire Department posted on their Facebook around 3 a.m. Friday morning about the downed tree.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, 2,100 customers are without power, with an estimated restoration time around 1 p.m.

Updates will come on air and online as power begins to get restored in the area.