Tree destroys 16-year-old’s minivan during storm in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A tree fell during a storm in northwest Guilford County over the weekend and destroyed a new driver’s minivan.

Jonathan Gatewood, 16, tells FOX8 he got his license around six months ago.

He was headed home from work on Old Oak Ridge Road near Oak Ben Trail in Greensboro when the tree fell.

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 9 p.m. and found the smashed vehicle.

Jonathan escaped out of the back hatch. Glass pieces cut his hands, but he is OK.

“You could tell he was in shock even at home taking glass off of him,” Larry Gatewood said. “He’s just very still…and shaking for a long period of time.”

Jonathan was the only one in the minivan, which is now considered a total loss.

His parents say he’s resting, and they’re hopeful he can be back on the road soon.

