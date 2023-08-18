FILE – In this Feb. 6, 2014 file photo, an Amtrak logo is seen on a train at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was hit by a train in Lexington, according to Amtrak.

At 7:56 a.m. Friday, Carolinian Train 80 was heading from Charlotte to New York when it hit a person on the tracks north of Salisbury.

Amtrak says no customers or crew members were injured. No word on the status of the person who was struck by the train.

“Amtrak is working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident,” the company said.

The full statement from Amtrak is included below.

Today, Amtrak train 80 was traveling from Charlotte to New York at approximately 7:56 a.m. when an individual who was trespassing on the track came into contact with the train. The incident happened in Lexington. There have been no reported injuries to the customers or crew members onboard. Amtrak is working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident. The Lexington Police Department is investigating.