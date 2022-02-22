Train hits empty trailer in Jamestown after driver failed to yield at crossing, troopers say

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — Troopers are releasing new details in a train crash that snarled traffic Monday afternoon.

According to troopers, Frederick Paul Carr, 23, of Baton Rouge L.A. was driving north across the railroad crossing on Dillon Road in Jamestown.

An Amtrak passenger train was heading west from Raleigh towards Charlotte, when troopers say Carr failed to yield to the oncoming train and his trailer was hit at the crossing.

Troopers say that video provided by Amtrak shows the truck failing to yield to the flashing red lights at the crossing. Despite the lights, Carr tried to go over the tracks and that’s when the train hit the empty trailer he was hauling.

None of the fifty-seven passengers on the train were hurt. Carr had minor injuries, and troopers say he had gotten clear of the vehicle before the crash.

A nearby minivan had been hit by debris, but no one inside was hurt.

Troopers cleared the scene at 9:51 p.m., around five hours after the collision.