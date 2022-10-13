Alexander Dejura Lilly (RCSO)

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men are facing felony trafficking charges following a drug bust in Randolph County, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, the RCSO’s Vice and Narcotics Division finished its investigation related to the selling of drugs throughout Randolph County.

As a result of the investigation, search warrants were executed at three separate homes in Asheboro, Seagrove and Sophia.

During the course of the three searches, detectives seized the following:

A trafficking amount of methamphetamine (173.6 grams)

A trafficking amount of cocaine (161.8 grams)

Oxycodone

Marijuana

Drug paraphernalia

US currency

49.7 grams of heroin/fentanyl

Two men are being charged in connection to the search warrants.

Dewarren Kinte Lilly (RCSO)

Alexander Dejura Lilly, 30, is being charged with the following:

Felony trafficking in methamphetamine

Felony trafficking in cocaine

Two counts of felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance

Felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana

Two counts of felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance

Dewarren Kinte Lilly, 44, is being charged with the following:

Felony trafficking in cocaine

Felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Both men were given a $25,000 secured bond and will make their first appearance in the Randolph County District Court on Monday.