GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police and troopers are on Interstate 40 west in Greensboro where a high-speed chase came to an end Thursday morning.

At about 7:08 a.m., the suspect vehicle, a black Chevy SUV, hit stopsticks and came to a stop moments later in the area of mile markers 222 and 221, near the exit for South Elm-Eugene Street, according to Highway Patrol.

No word on any possible charges related to the pursuit.

This is a developing story.