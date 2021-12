WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 40 on Tuesday, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

HAZMAT crews are working on the scene of the overturned tractor-trailer with a diesel leak on I-40 at the northbound 52 exit ramp.

The two left lanes are closed near exit 193, according to the NC Department of Transportation.

The road was closed at 12:29 p.m. and is expected to reopen around 3:29 p.m.