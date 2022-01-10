Tractor-trailer overturns on US-220 southbound; road down to 1 lane

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — US-220 southbound near Interstate 40 is down to one lane after a tractor-trailer overturned on Monday afternoon, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Drivers are asked to use caution or take alternate routes through the area until further notice.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.