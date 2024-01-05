GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The exit ramp from I-74 West to I-85 South was closed on Friday after a tractor-trailer overturned, according to a State Highway Patrol news release.

At 10:53 a.m., troopers responded to a reported crash on I-74 West at I-85 in Guilford County.

Henry Latravis Jones, 36, of Opelika, Alabama, was going west on I-74 in a 2015 Freightliner tractor pulling an enclosed van semi-trailer.

An 80-year-old High Point woman was going west on I-74 in a 2018 Nissan SUV.

Jones made an unsafe lane change trying to exit from I-74 West onto the ramp to I-85 South, sideswiped Parrish and overturned, troopers say.

Jones had minor injuries and did not seek further medical attention.

The High Point woman was not hurt.

Troopers charged Jones with careless and reckless driving, including unsafe lane change.

The exit ramp from I-74 West to I-85 South is closed while crews work to clear the wreckage.