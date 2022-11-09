RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A driver was taken to the hospital after a tractor-trailer crash on US Hwy 64 at the Uwharrie River on Wednesday, according to the Tabernacle Volunteer Fire Department.

At 7:09 a.m., Tabernacle Fire and Rescue officials were dispatched to a crash on US HWY 64 at the Uwharrie River.

Engine 181 and Rescue 18 arrived on the scene and saw a tractor-trailer in the wood line with the driver pinned in.

Crews got the driver out, and Randolph County EMS took them to the hospital.

The extent of the driver’s injuries is unknown at this time.