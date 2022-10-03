RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A tractor-trailer crash snarled traffic in Randolph County on Monday morning.

I-73 shut down in Randolph County between the Level Cross exit and US 62. Dispatchers say a tractor-trailer crashed around 5:00 a.m. and I-73 remains closed in both directions between Business 220 and US 62.

According to Randolph County’s Deputy Director of Emergency Management, the tractor-trailer was carrying butane. While there is no known leak, they are assessing the damage to see if they need to offload the butane into another tanker.

Drivers should avoid this area for the time being, as the closure is expected to last several hours.