LIBERTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Toyota’s plans for the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite have advanced to reaching out to see which area businesses might want to be part of them.

The Archdale-Trinity Chamber of Commerce shared an announcement Tuesday that Toyota Battery Manufacturing had established an email address for potential suppliers.

Toyota in late 2021 announced it would invest $1.272 billion to build the plant that will manufacture batteries for electric vehicles. The state has ponied up $271.4 million in incentives to lure the facility, which by December 2026 is scheduled to employ 1,750 at a median salary of $62,234. That investment and employment are expected to double in the ensuing decade.

Greensboro-Randolph Megasite (File)

Those who want to “take advantage of this opportunity” can email tbmnc.potential.supplier@toyota.com. The announcement warns that there may be a 2-week lag to receive a response.

Kevin Franklin, president of the Randolph County Economic Development Corporation, said in an email that Toyota has not provided information about the specific type of businesses the company might be seeking.

“However, they have expressed an interest in hearing from local businesses that may be able to serve as suppliers, and responding to the email is the first step in that process,” Franklin said.

He said his office has received a variety of inquiries from businesses located across the state about opportunities to be involved in the Toyota project. Many are related to the development process for the more than 1,000 acres of the megasite that will be part of this project.

“Most of those inquiries so far have related to the grading and construction processes, but we’ve also fielded inquiries from a variety of service providers – everything from health care to security to janitorial services,” he said.

Franklin said he expects – but has not been told by Toyota – that suppliers specific to battery production will be part of the area as the facility ramps up, including component suppliers.

“I also expect to see other support services such as additional retail and commercial businesses, hotel development, new restaurants, and additional housing to support the workforce,” he said.

Archdale City Manager Zeb Holden says his city expects to see significant growth because of its proximity to the site and the number of employees who might find Randolph County an attractive place to live.

“Toyota’s decision to locate a battery plant in Randolph County expedites the possibilities for growth in Archdale,” he said. “Residential growth is expected to be the primary impact, but we do have industrial parks and industrially zoned land that could be developed by suppliers to Toyota. Archdale has significant water and sewer treatment capacity which can support the expected growth.”

Archdale and Liberty, also in Randolph County, are part of the recently announced first class of what is called the Rural Community Capacity program, which is designed to provide educational and technical assistance and focused guidance to staff members for towns that a release from the NC Department of Commerce called “rural and distressed communities.”

Franklin said he expects a positive impact across the region – and that already has begun.

“For example, local residents have been hired by the grading contractor, local restaurants are seeing increased patronage from the contractors, local engineering firms are providing services, etc.,” he said.