(WGHP) —A tornado warning is now in effect in Guilford County and Alamance County, according to the National Weather Service.

At 11:57 a.m. a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Elon, 7 miles northwest of Burlington.

The storms are moving east at 35 mph.

Hazards include flying debris that is dangerous to anyone who is not protected by a shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damages to roofs, windows and vehicles will also occur as well as likely tree damage.

The storm will reach Burlington at around 12:10 p.m. and Graham at around 12:15 p.m.

The NWS has provided the following instructions:

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

There is also a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in place in both counties.