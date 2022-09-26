GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP/WXIN) – Plenty of people across the Piedmont Triad have a shot at some free pizza but only if they live on the spookiest street in town.

Tombstone Pizza is giving away free pizza for Halloween to people with a real life Elm Street address, according to Bloody Disgusting.

Elm Street first got its creepy connection in the 1980s when the “Nightmare on Elm Street” series released finger-bladed dream killer Freddy Kreuger out on to the world.

Elm is one of the most popular street names in the country, according to a 2015 Washington Post article, which explains why there are so many across the Triad.

Just looking at a list of the biggest cities in the Triad, there are Elm Streets in Greensboro, High Point, Burlington, Thomasville, Asheboro, Clemmons, Reidsville, Eden and Graham.

But Winston-Salem, Kernersville and Lexington are out of luck.

Tombstone will be giving the free pizza out while supplies last from Oct. 3 to Halloween on Oct. 31. One lucky winner will get free pizza for a year.

You can enter here once the contest opens.