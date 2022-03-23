(WGHP) — Today is national puppy day, and there are plenty of adorable pups, young and old, up for adoption here in the Piedmont Triad.

The Forsyth Humane Society says they also need people to foster larger dogs. Click here to see their foster page.

(credit: Forsyth Humane Society)

Retta (credit: Forsyth Humane Society)

Retta (credit: Forsyth Humane Society)

Retta (credit: Forsyth Humane Society)

Retta (credit: Forsyth Humane Society)

“At Forsyth Humane Society, a foster is someone who temporarily cares for an animal in need. Fosters provide love, attention and care until the animal is ready to come back to the Adoption Center. Fosters are heroes because they help to open a spot at our shelter for the next animal in need,” the FHS said. “Foster care is typically a two to four week commitment unless the animal has a special need. All supplies and medical care are provided. Please consider fostering a dog or cat for Forsyth Humane Society. It’s easy to get started, and our foster team will work to pair you with an animal that fits your lifestyle!”

Burlington Animal Services also has multiple dogs up for adoption, ranging from 8 months old to 7 years old.

Boss (credit: Burlington Animal Services)

Brownie (credit: Burlington Animal Services)

Butter (credit: Burlington Animal Services)

Fritz (credit: Burlington Animal Services)

Handsome (credit: Burlington Animal Services)

Larry (credit: Burlington Animal Services)

Leroy (credit: Burlington Animal Services)



Poncho (credit: Burlington Animal Services)

Sasha (credit: Burlington Animal Services)

Temptation (credit: Burlington Animal Services)

Tyson (credit: Burlington Animal Services)

Wednesday (credit: Burlington Animal Services)