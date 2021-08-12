Tire store fire in Winston-Salem closes Peters Creek Parkway for several hours

Piedmont Triad News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A busy stretch of Winston-Salem road is closed while crews tackle a fire at a tire store.

Winston-Salem Police Department confirmed that officers and fire officials are on the scene of a fire at JJG Tires on Peters Creek Parkway. They received the call just after 5 a.m. Thursday.

According to firefighters on the scene, the fire started behind the building in a trailer full of tires. It did some minor damage to neighboring homes.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department shared this dramatic video of the towering flames with us. They got the fire under control in around 20 minutes.

Peters Creek Parkway has reopened as of 8 a.m. Thursday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but luckily no one was hurt in the incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter