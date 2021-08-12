Tire store fire in Winston-Salem closes Peters Creek Parkway for several hours

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A busy stretch of Winston-Salem road is closed while crews tackle a fire at a tire store.

Winston-Salem Police Department confirmed that officers and fire officials are on the scene of a fire at JJG Tires on Peters Creek Parkway. They received the call just after 5 a.m. Thursday.

According to firefighters on the scene, the fire started behind the building in a trailer full of tires. It did some minor damage to neighboring homes.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department shared this dramatic video of the towering flames with us. They got the fire under control in around 20 minutes.

Peters Creek Parkway has reopened as of 8 a.m. Thursday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but luckily no one was hurt in the incident.