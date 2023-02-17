GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An 8-year-old girl is celebrating a milestone with the nurses and doctors who’ve taken care of her for the past three weeks.

Aacuria Hinton was shot while sleeping in her bed on Autumn Drive in Greensboro on Jan. 25. She’s making major strides, but the family needs your help to get the closure they need.

Aacuria took her first steps down the hospital hallway Friday afternoon. It’s her first step in a long road to recovery.

While the 8-year-old is healing, her dad is asking anyone with information to come forward. Greensboro police officers haven’t found the person who shot Michael Hinton’s daughter. Crime Stoppers has only gotten one tip so far, which didn’t provide any leads in the case.

“There were multiple people that I was told that was outside that night the shooting happened, so it’s hard to believe that nobody seen or heard anything,” Michael said.

It’s been almost one month since bullets hit the home on Autumn Drive and hit Aacuria in the face while she slept in her bed. The 8-year-old’s father doesn’t know who pulled the trigger.

“That right there is probably the most frustrating and angriest thing that I ever could even imagine…not even a ballistic was found. Not even a fingerprint was found,” he said. “Hard to believe when there were many gunshots that were fired.”

Michael is asking you to put yourself in his shoes and report what you know to Crime Stoppers to help police find the person responsible.

“What if this was your child?” he said. “What if this was your family member who was gunned down in their sleep?”

Patricia Pittman knows how beneficial those tips can be.

“By using Crime Stoppers, we were able to help my family solve his murder,” she said.

Her nephew James Goolsby was murdered in March 2022. A tip submitted to Crime Stoppers about another homicide helped police link Goolsby’s murder and two other murders to the same person.

“I’m very thankful…without that, my family wouldn’t know where my nephew was,” Pittman said.

Pittman is encouraging others to come forward to give other families closure.

“If you know something, don’t be afraid to say something,” she said. “You don’t never know if it could happen to you.”

Aacuria’s dad hopes people will share what they know.

“I ask that you come forward,” Michael said. “My daughter asks that you come forward because the only way that we can properly…recover and really heal is knowing that the person who did this is behind bars, and justice has been served.”

If you know any information about who was involved in the shooting, which left Aacuria needing several surgeries and struggling to eat, call (336) 373-1000.

Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for helping law enforcement solve the case.