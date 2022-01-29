Timelapse video shows snowy drive down I-85 in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A fresh coating of snow blew into the Piedmont Triad Friday night into Saturday morning.

Timelapse video taken at about 10 a.m. Saturday morning shows a drive along Interstate 85 in Guilford County, heading from Greensboro to High Point.

In the video, you can see snow covering the median, speckles of white in the trees and a few cars that slipped off the roadway.

If you’re interested in sending in your own photos of the wintry weather, check out the FOX8’s community snow photo gallery.