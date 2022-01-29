Timelapse video shows snowy drive down I-85 in Guilford County

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A fresh coating of snow blew into the Piedmont Triad Friday night into Saturday morning.

Timelapse video taken at about 10 a.m. Saturday morning shows a drive along Interstate 85 in Guilford County, heading from Greensboro to High Point.

In the video, you can see snow covering the median, speckles of white in the trees and a few cars that slipped off the roadway.

If you’re interested in sending in your own photos of the wintry weather, check out the FOX8’s community snow photo gallery.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Weather News

More Weather

Heat Index

Heat Index

Heat Index

7-Day Forecast

7-Day Forecast

Regional Temperatures

Regional Temperatures

Current Temperatures

Current Temperatures

Severe Watches and Warnings

Severe Watches and Warnings

Triad Radar

Triad Radar

Almanac

Almanac

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter