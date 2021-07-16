‘Time is so essential’: Guilford County EMS relying on software for faster response times

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Calls for service don’t slow down for Guilford County EMS paramedics, which is why being able to predict when and where they might happen helps improve the county’s call response time.

For more than a decade, Guilford County Emergency Services has used a software called Marvlis, which stands for Mobile Area Routing and Vehicle Location Information System.

The system takes all the calls from within the county over the course of five years.

Using past trends, it can predict when and where the county will receive calls for service.

This is allowing the county to use its resources and reduce the amount of time it takes to get to a scene.

“We’re looking at that historical data on the backside…heat mapping it…then we’re overlaying what is actively available…time is so essential in a lot of our cases,” said Chris Wilson, the Guilford County Emergency Services manager.

The software can only predict when the calls might come in, but it cannot predict what those calls could be.