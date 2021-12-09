Tickets for Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Greensboro Coliseum still available for Thursday performance

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 17: (L-R) Chris Caffery, Roddy Chong, David Z and Joel Hoekstra of Trans-Siberian Orchestra perform onstage during an exclusive performance at The iHeartRadio Theater in New York at iHeartRadio Theater on November 17, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for iHeart Radio)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — You’ve still got time to get tickets to see the Trans-Siberian Orchestra at the Greensboro Coliseum on Thursday night.

As of Thursday afternoon, seats were still available for the 7:30 p.m. performance of Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s show “Christmas Eve and Other Stories.” The album was originally released in 1996, making this year the show’s 25th anniversary.

Ticket prices range from $49.50 to $89.50.

The Greensboro Coliseum says guests are not required to be vaccinated or provide a negative COVID-19 test. Guests are encouraged to wear face coverings but they are not required.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra founder, composer and lyricist Paul O’Neill, who died in 2017, was the mind behind “Christmas Eve and Other Stories.” The show follows a young angel who is sent to Earth to bring back the best representatives of humanity on Christmas Eve and a distraught father hoping to reunite with his young daughter.

According to the Coliseum, the album and tour feature fan-favorites like “Ornament,” “Promises To Keep,” “This Christmas Day,” “O’ Come All Ye Faithful,” “Good King Joy” and the epic “Old City Bar.” 

The rock opera will include Trans-Siberian Orchestra classics like “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24.”

The orchestra will next head to Charlotte for 3 p.m and 8 p.m. performances on Dec. 11 at the Spectrum Center, then to Raleigh for a 7:30 p.m. performance on Dec. 15 at the PNC Arena.

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.com. See the Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s full tour schedule for 2021.

