Thunderstorms, winter weather will roll across Piedmont

(WGHP) — Showers and thunderstorms will roll across the Piedmont on Sunday morning.

Wind gusts could be as high as 30 mph with temperatures in the upper 60s.

The first week of 2022 will bring winter temperatures and perhaps some winter weather to the Piedmont as well.

Cold air will move into the Piedmont on Sunday night while a low-pressure system will move to our south. The low will bring rain back into the Piedmont.

As the cold air overtakes the rain, there’s a chance the moisture could end as a rain/snow mix or change completely to snow across the northern Piedmont.

Given our extremely warm December, the ground is very warm.

Little to no snow accumulation is expected. If we do see accumulating snow, it would be on the grass and some elevated surfaces.

No travel troubles are anticipated at this time.