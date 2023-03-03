(WGHP) — Expect some stormy weather to roll into the Piedmont Triad late in the day on Friday.

There is a Wind Advisory for our counties west of the Blue Ridge until 7 p.m., then a High Wind Warning will go into effect from 7 p.m. tonight to 10 a.m. Saturday. Expect wind gusts in our mountains up to 60 mph, which may produce scattered power outages.

FOX8 meteorologist Emily Byrd says that wind will be the biggest threat of severe weather for the evening hours, but the threat weakens further east into the Piedmont Triad.

Outdoor furniture and things that could be blown away should be secured.

Friday will be cloudy and cool with scattered, isolated showers until the storms roll into the area after 5 p.m. Most of the Triad should expect to see the storms around seven p.m. and we could see winds up to 45 mph.

The storms will be strong and the potential for damaging winds is there, but the bad weather should fully move on by the late-night hours, clearing the way for a beautiful, sunny weekend.