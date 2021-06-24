‘Through God, they saved my life’: Kernersville Police Officer Sean Houle personally thanks doctors and nurses who saved his life

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Four months after being shot in the head, neck and hand, Kernersville Police Officer Sean Houle walked into Wake Forest Baptist Health and thanked the doctors and nurses who saved his life.

“Through God, they saved my life,” Houle said, as he hugged the health professionals who worked on him on Feb. 21, 2021. “They worked a miracle.”

Overnight that Saturday, Houle was shot while he tried to arrest an individual outside of an apartment complex.

Doctors said Houle had a “unicorn-style” injury, and that the projection of the bullet caused a rare style of injury.

They said he bled enough to die three different times.

On Thursday, Houle personally thanked a handful of those who worked on him, some of whom had not seen him since he arrived in February.

They included Trauma Center Doctors Andrew Nunn and Nathan Mowery, Dr. Kevin Chang of vascular surgery, Dr. Christopher Runyan of plastic and reconstructive surgery, Christina Condon, a nurse practitioner of neurology, and Dr. Patrick Brown of neurointerventional radiology.

Houle said he wants people to understand that he survived because of the hard work of the health leaders and because people donated enough blood to save him.

He hopes others donate blood whenever they can.