RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — “Threatening statements” were made toward Randleman High School on Friday, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

At 7:30 p.m. on Friday, deputies got a report of someone making “threatening statements” toward the high school on social media.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit was called upon to investigate the threats and they successfully identified the juvenile responsible for posting the “threatening statements.”

Deputies say the juvenile’s parents were made aware of the threats and potential consequences of them and that they fully cooperated with the investigation. The juvenile admitted to posting the “threatening statements” but “was adamant the statements were a hoax.”

Deputies searched the residence and did not find any evidence related to the “threatening statements” that were posted to social media.

Randolph County School System Superintendent Stephen Gainey released the following statement on the matter:

“The Randolph County Sheriff’s Department contacted me at 8:40 p.m. on June 4 regarding a threat to the campus of Randleman High School. The threat was posted on social media and referenced violence toward the school on June 8. An investigation involving the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department and the Randolph County School System started immediately upon receipt of this information by law enforcement and leaders of the Randolph County School System. The source of the threat has been identified by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department.”

The investigation into the matter is still ongoing. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office will consult with the District Attorney’s Office in regards to pressing charges.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office also released a statement on the matter:

“Beginning on May 25, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office assigned additional deputies to schools throughout the county, through the end of the school year, for added security. All on-duty deputies are conducting additional security checks at the schools. Any report of threats made toward any school will be immediately investigated and referred for prosecution, if feasible. The safety of our children is of paramount importance.”