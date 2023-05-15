RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A threat was made toward Eastern Randolph High School, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies first got wind of a generic threat against schools circulating on social media on Sunday.

Investigators say that threat was a screenshot, did not name a specific school and did not contain details pertaining to any specific Randolph County school.

Later Sunday night, the sheriff’s office revealed that they discovered a more direct threat that was made toward Eastern Randolph High School.

Deputies say that have found the juvenile that is suspected to be the author of the social media post containing the threat. The investigation is ongoing and charges are imminent.

The sheriff’s office released the following statement in a press release:

“The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office has communicated this information to the leadership of the Randolph County Schools and we will continue to work with them to ensure the safety and security of our schools.’