HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Numerous power outages are being reported as the dangerous wintry weather comes through the Piedmont Triad Friday morning.

The Duke Energy outage map is reporting thousands of outages across North Carolina. As of 9 a.m. the following counties are reporting outages:

Alamance County: 2022

Davidson County: 309

Forsyth County: 10,098

Guilford County: 19,863

Randolph County: 1,818

Rockingham County: 3,328

Stokes County: 2,286

Surry County: 1,054

Other Triad areas are reporting hundreds of customers in the dark this morning as strong winds slam into the state. The weather forecast calls for strong winds and dangerous colds for Friday and Saturday.

Use caution when traveling. Dress warmly and keep weather alerts handy as you head into the holiday weekend.