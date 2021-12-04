Thousands of people from across Triad gather for Festival of Lights in downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Thousand of people from all over the Triad flocked to downtown Greensboro for Friday’s Festival of Lights.

The event filled all of Elm street from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. with live music from multiple artists, a laser light show, pictures with Santa Claus and much more.

Greensboro held the tree lighting at LeBauer Park to kick off the event along with Tinsel Town and food kiosks.

From 7 p.m. until 9 p.m., food vendors like Cookee’s Cafe lined the streets, and street performers brought cheers and joy to people.

Officials with the event said the festival brings nearly 50,000 people to the city, a great start to the weekend, and good foot traffic for downtown small businesses.

Tara Reaves is the co-owner of ‘Cille & ‘Scoe and said Friday’s event was her first time working in the festival as a business owner. She said that being from the area, she knows how busy and crowded downtown gets this time of the year.

“We have been looking forward to this Friday all week long, so we are anticipating a lot of foot traffic, a lot of people coming out wanting to eat, go watch the tree lighting, go check out the vendors. We are anticipating a bunch of business,” Reaves said.

The Festival of Lights was only the beginning.

Greensboro held a holiday parade at noon on Saturday.