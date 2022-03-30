(WGHP) — Thousands of high-tech manufacturing jobs are coming to the Triad, prompting staffing agencies and workforce development boards to begin laying the foundation for hiring.

Vinfast, an electric vehicle maker, is the latest company choosing to grow in North Carolina. On Tuesday, the company announced plans to hire 7,500 people at its Chatham County plant.

The company joins Toyota and Boom Supersonic, both planning to hire more than 1,000 workers in the Triad.

“I think the excitement and momentum is at an all-time high,” said Will Graham, co-owner of Graham Personnel Services in Greensboro.

He said hundreds of people have called asking about positions at the newly-announced companies.

“The word ‘megasite’ is named appropriately. These are mega news with mega interest going on,” Graham said.

Staff members are storing potential applicant information to reference when hiring begins.

“If they have little to no manufacturing or logistics, and they’re coming from maybe the hospitality industry, we’ll teach them and show them how their skills are highly transferrable and get into those roles of machine operator…could just be a matter of timing,” Graham said.

“When we look at data specific to the number of individuals we have placed into employment in the manufacturing industry, we’re in about 6,500 people per year,” said NC Works Executive Director Chris Rivera.

The organization is focused on filling in potential pipeline gaps now before positions start opening.

“The cleaner type of manufacturing, the electric vehicles we’re not quite sure. We do know our higher education institutions, particularly NC A&T University, have very strong engineering programs that we should be able to take those graduates to plug into the Toyotas or the plant that’s coming online over in Chatham County,” Rivera said.